May the 4th be with you at a community movie night at Jenna’s House, 117 St. Johns Road, in Johnson with a special showing of “Return of the Jedi.”
The movie night is free and open to all. So, gather your friends and loved ones and celebrate one of the most beloved film franchises of all time on the big screen. The night starts at 6 p.m.
