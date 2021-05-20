Come celebrate Johnson’s new arboretum on Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m.-noon.
Check out the trees that have been planted and give input about which trees you’d like to see in the future.
There will be refreshments and activities, so bring the whole family. Park on School Street and follow the signs. Rain date is May 29.
