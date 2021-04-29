Celebrate bike and walk to school day, Thursday, May 6, 7 a.m. (Rain date is May 7.)
Meet at Atkins Park for a free breakfast snack and then join a bike parade or walking school bus to Hazen or Hardwick Elementary School.
Questions? Contact Jason at 802-272-3137 or jbahner@pssu.org.
Volunteers wanted.
Homeschoolers welcome.
