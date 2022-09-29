Come visit North Hyde Park Village for the Harvest Hootenanny with food and live music at Gihon Valley Hall, Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m.
Americana and classic rock covers band She Was Right will grace the hall's historic stage. There will be a food and pie sale on the lawn out front and music for all ages inside.
There is a $10 suggested donation. All proceeds fund the work of the Gihon Valley Hall Committee to restore and improve the historic building and revitalize North Hyde Park village.
More at gihonvalleyhall@gmail.com or (802) 851-0448.
