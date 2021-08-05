Wednesday Night Live celebrates the arts with Celebrate the Arts in this week’s installment of the popular summer music program, Oxbow Riverfront Park, Aug. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
In partnership with River Arts and Lamoille Neighbors, enjoy a performance from Ballet Wolcott, Allen Church and Company, poetry readings, an African drum circle with Chimie Bangoura, and the Blue Diamonds Band.
Food is available onsite, and Morristown Parks and Recreation hosts a weekly recreational activity, while River Arts offers a free arts activity at their tent.
Next up, on Aug. 18, the Dave Keller Band brings the series to a close until next summer. And don’t forget the Morrisville food coop’s free corn roast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.