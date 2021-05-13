Join the Johnson Tree Board in a celebration of Arbor Day at the new Johnson Arboretum, Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m.-noon, at Duba field off Pearl Street.
Check out the new arboretum, and enjoy games and contests for kids.
Stay after noon and help plant several trees and lend a hand in appreciation of trees.
