St. Mary’s Church in Cambridge will host its 2nd Chicken Bar-B-Q on Sunday, Aug. 16, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., 310 N. Main St.
Cost is $12 per person for half a chicken, coleslaw and roll.
Plan on taking your meal to go or you may sit outdoors if seating is available. Social distancing rules will apply.
Call 644-5073 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.