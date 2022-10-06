Greensboro Free Library will be exhibiting paintings, photographs and other artwork devoted to Caspian Lake in October.
An evening celebration is planned for Thursday, Oct. 6, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the art exhibit’s opening reception. Light refreshments will be served.
Author Stephen Russell Payne will read from his new novel, “You Were Always There,” a coming-of-age love story set on Caspian in the 1970s.
For more information, contact the library at 802-533-2531 or greensborofreelibrary.org.
