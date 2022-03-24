Casino Night is back at Northern Vermont University-Johnson.
The student government association is bringing back the event, proceeds of which benefit the United Way of Lamoille County, Wednesday, March 30, 8-11 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and include food, loads of games and prizes, a chocolate fountain, as well as access to a cash bar. This year’s theme is Roaring 20s. There are no visitor restrictions and no masks required.
Purchase tickets at bit.ly/3KWnzEI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.