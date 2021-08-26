Banjo Dan and Willy Lindner, known throughout the Northeast as The Sky Blue Boys, team up with the dynamic Carrie Cook for a concert at the Plainfield Opera House, Sunday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.
Dan and Willy have built up a large repertoire of old ballads, parlor songs, heart songs and sacred numbers that still, in the 21st century, tell timeless truths.
Both songwriters, the Sky Blue Boys also deliver their own material, and expand on the traditional instrumentation to incorporate a rich array of acoustic sounds.
Cook adds a new instrument — the upright bass — and new styles — blues, some funky jug band music, a hint of jazz — to The Boys’ performances.
For more information go to plainfieldoperahousevt.org.
