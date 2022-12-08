Caroling in Hyde Park Village will begin on Monday, Dec. 12, from 5:45 to 7 p.m.
Carolers will meet at the Lanpher Library at 5:45 p.m., before setting out to carol from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served afterward at the library.
Contact the Lanpher Library at 802-888-4628 or email hydeparklibrary@yahoo.com with any questions.
The junior naturalist program originally scheduled for this date has been changed to Monday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.