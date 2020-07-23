Phil Pike of Little Creek Canoe and Kayak shows off the 16-foot cedar-strip canoe he made for a raffle to raise money for the Craftsbury Community Care Center.
Only 200 tickets will be sold at $50 each. The drawing is at noon on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Craftsbury Farmers Market.
Tickets: ccccenter@myfairpoint.net or at craftsburycommunitycarecenter.org.
