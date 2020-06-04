Carol Taylor Locke, born May 28, 1920, was honored with a vehicle parade on Saturday, May 30, in celebration of her 100th birthday.

More than two dozen vehicles lined up at Cambridge Elementary School, decorated with balloons, streamers and signs with birthday wishes. Seated under a big tent with her family, Carol waved to passing friends and well-wishers, including Cambridge Rescue, the Vermont State Police and Backcountry Magazine. Carol graduated in 1938 from Cambridge High School (now Cambridge Elementary School) and has been an active member of the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville and a member of the Crescendo Club Library Association. Carol raised her children in Rutland, Mass., returning to Jeffersonville later in life. She now lives in the Mill Street house once owned by to her parents.

