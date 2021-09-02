Seven STEM scholarships were awarded to Indigenous students, first-generation Vermonters and other students of color who are pursuing a science, technology, engineer or math major at a Vermont college or university, including Skyleigh Bickings of Cambridge, an environmental science major at St. Michael’s College.
The scholarships were awarded during the Vermont Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research meeting at the University of Vermont Davis Center Aug. 9.
This year’s recipients are enrolled, or will be enrolling, at St. Michael’s College, Northern Vermont University, the University of Vermont and Community College of Vermont with majors in neuroscience, physics, biology, environmental sciences and behavioral science.
With this year’s awardees, the Vermont program has awarded a total of 66 scholarships to meritorious undergraduates attending Vermont colleges or universities since 2012. The scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic standing, letters of recommendation and an essay detailing career goals. Applications open in December and close on April. For more information about the scholarships visit epscor.w3.uvm.edu/2/node/134.
