The town of Cambridge holds a special town meeting Tuesday, May 11, via Australian ballot to fill a vacant selectboard position.
Ballots will not automatically be mailed, so voters must request a ballot or vote in person.
No floor meetings or floor votes will be held.
People interested in running for the position must submit a consent form to the town clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, April 5. Candidate petitions are not required.
Request early ballots or consent forms by contacting the town clerk’s office at (802) 644-2251 or clerk@cambridgevt.org.
Ballots can be returned to the drop box at the top of the stairs at the town office building, by mail, or at the polling place on election day. Polls will be open on May 11, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Cambridge School gymnasium for in-person voting.
For more information go to cambridgevt.org/special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.