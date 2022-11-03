Cambridge Area Rotary holds it annual Ski, Ride and Winter Sports sale on Friday, Nov. 11, 7-9 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Cambridge Community Center, 22 Old Main St., Jeffersonville.
Consignment information is available at the Varnum Library, elementary school, community center and Cambridge Town Clerk’s office.
Drop off items on Nov. 11, 4-7 p.m., and pick them up the Saturday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Cambridge Community Center winter wellness program and other Rotary activities. More at rotarycambridge.com.
