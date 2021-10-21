The Cambridge Afterschool Program will put on its second annual Haunted House in the Cambridge Elementary School cafeteria, Friday, Oct. 29, 5:30-8 p.m.
Plan on seeing a scary, ghoulish production, and prepared to be frightened.
Cost is $5 and refreshments will be for sale.
Recommended for children grades 2 and up.
On Halloween, a canopy will be set up to hand out treats for all the ghouls and goblins out trick or treating.
