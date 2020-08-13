Cambridge Area Rotary will again be distributing prepared, frozen meals, thanks to Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Edelweiss and the Lamoille Area Health & Human Services Response Command Center.
Meals are available (while supplies last) for all ages and income levels. They are made by local restaurants and packed in generous, one-serving portions. Spread the word so these meals reach those who need them.
Pickup location: Cambridge Elementary School parking lot: Wednesday, Aug. 19, and Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 3-5 p.m.
Wear a mask, practicing social distancing and bring your own bag.
