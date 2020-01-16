The Cambridge Area Rotary is sponsoring Pie for Breakfast as part of Cambridge Winterfest on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Cambridge Elementary School cafeteria. Cost is $5 or donation for all you can eat pie and bottomless coffee.
Money raised supports the many activities of the Rotary Club.
The club will also pre-sell tickets for its seventy Bunco event March 28 at the Cambridge Community Center, and tickets for the Smugglers’ Notch reopening contest. This is a 50/50 split with the proceeds benefiting Jenna’s Promise.
For a complete listing of events and activities for the Cambridge Area Rotary Winterfest, visit rotarycambridge.org.