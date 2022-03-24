Join Cambridge Area Rotary for an opportunity to learn more about Ukraine, the political history between Ukraine and Russia, and the current war in Ukraine with Elena and Kevin Spensley, on Friday, April 1, 7 p.m., at the Second Congrega-tional Church in Jeffersonville, in-person or on Zoom.
Elena Spensley was born in Ukraine and grew up in Odessa, a resort city located on the Black Sea. She spent her childhood years in Ukraine, while it was still a part of the Soviet Union. She grew up speaking both Russian and Ukrainian.
Elena travelled extensively throughout the Soviet Union and Western Europe. She came to the United States after the fall of the Soviet Union. In addition to studying English and German, she earned her master’s degree in human resource development from George Washington University.
Over the past 20 years, she has worked with multiple non-profit and business organizations in Boston, Washington, Vermont and Montreal. Her mother and her extended family still live in Ukraine.
Kevin Spensley works in international education for an organization that has strong ties throughout Central Europe, including Ukraine. He spent 25 years working in international education in non-government and private sectors. He was senior international officer at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont for 10 years and has worked for the state department.
At registration, attendees will have an opportunity to donate to ShelterBox USA, which, through Rotary International, provides sturdy shelters and home goods to displaced people globally. All proceeds will be used to help fund the ShelterBox effort for Ukrainian refugees.
To ensure an on-time start, seating at the church will begin at 6:30 p.m. Masks will be optional.
To register for attending in person or by zoom visit brownpaper tickets.com/event/5407036.
For more information, go to bit.ly/34ZO5Ol.
