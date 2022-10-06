The Cambridge Area Rotary hosts the 2022 Rail Trail Ramble Saturday, Oct. 8. Participants can walk, run or bike any distance on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to raise money for local service organizations.
The start and finish — and post Ramble activities — are at the Cambridge Community Center.
Can’t make the event? Then just ramble and fundraise on your own schedule, but complete both by Oct. 8. A minimum amount of $60 should be fundraised. Participants who raise $60 or more will get a free pair of biking socks, swag and be treated to a barbecue hosted by Rotary.
Whether you just want to donate to an individual, family or team or if you want to fundraise, walk, run or bike go to bit.ly/3SwJeaP for more details.
On the day of the event, meet at 8:30 a.m. at the community center. Then walk, run or bike a distance of your choice and return to the center. Rotarians fire up the grills to cook brats, sausages, hog dogs and a vegetarian option at 11:30 a.m.
The fundraising goal is $5,500. Prizes awarded to top fundraisers.
The money raised will benefit Lamoille County human service organizations as well as Rotary International service projects.
