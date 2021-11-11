In support of its winter wellness days program, the Cambridge Area Rotary is holding its 12th annual ski and snowboard sale, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, Cambridge Community Center, 22 Old Main St.
The sale opens to the public on Friday, 7-9 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors include Norski, Power Play Sports, Pinnacle Ski & Sports, Waterbury Sports, and more. New and used sports equipment and soft goods are available for purchase from local vendors as well as individual consignors. Regardless of vaccination status, everyone must wear a mask while in the Cambridge Community Center.
Consignment drop-off is on Friday, Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m., and pre-registration is required. Use the link below to select a drop-off time.
Remember to complete paperwork and tag items prior to drop-off. Tags and paperwork are available at the Varnum Library in Jeffersonville and the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library in Jericho during regular hours of operation. Consignment pickup is Saturday, Nov. 20 from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
“This sale is the last one of the season so it’s a great time to get those last-minute winter items or even get an early start on holiday shopping. There is a ton of gear, clothing and other winter stuff,” said event coordinator Nanci Lepsic.
Net proceeds go to the winter wellness days program that sends every fourth, fifth and sixth grade student (about 145-150 students) at Cambridge Elementary School to the mountain for three days of instruction. Students experience outdoor activities that include skiing, boarding, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
For more information about the sale or to pre-register for consignment drop-off visit bit.ly/3D7E3WY, the Rotary Facebook page, or call or email Lepsic at 802-343-2372 or lepsicslodge@gmail.com.
