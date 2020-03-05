The Cambridge Area Rotary Club has welcomed two new members:
• Fred Stevens, Aubuchon Hardware Store manager.
• The Rev. Devon Thomas, pastor of Jeffersonville United Church of Christ.
Come meet St. John’s in the Mountains’ theologian-in-residence, Nancy Johnson. On Thursdays at 3 p.m., Nancy is leading a lectionary study. All are encouraged to attend.
Walter “Skip” Clark, 84, a globe-trotting culture vulture, died gently in his sleep in Naples, Fla.
Theresa Snow, executive director at Morristown-based Salvation Farms, has been selected as a founding board member of the national Association of Gleaning Organizations.
John E. Rowell, 86, of East Hardwick died Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Greensboro Nursing Home.