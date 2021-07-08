With energy and joy the citizens of Cambridge celebrated the return of their annual 4th of July parade. Mother Nature cooperated, keeping the day cool and dry. The parade featured more than 36 elements, including fire and rescue vehicles from Johnson, Hyde Park and Cambridge, several floats decorated in keeping with the theme, local heroes, and the sponsoring Cambridge Area Rotary Club float carried the grand marshals — all frontline workers during the pandemic — including a hospital nurse, employees from 158 Main Restaurant and Aubuchon Hardware, and a Cambridge Elementary School teacher.
— Clayton “Zeke” Zucker
