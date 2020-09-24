The new town-owned nature preserve in Cambridge is rapidly becoming a reality.
A handsome sign is already placed at the future entrance off North Cambridge Road, awaiting the building of the parking area next spring.
The sign was hand carved by signmaker Bob Brunette with a painting by artist Karen Winslow gracing the center. Peter Ingvoldstad organized placement of the sign.
For more information on the 51-acre preserve, check out cambridgevt.org/naturepreserve for information about a Zoom discussion on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.
