Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 10:08 am
Steve Safford of Cambridge competed in the Clagett Sailboat Regatta in Newport, R.I., June 23-25.
The team from Lake Champlain started out slowly on the first day but finished the series with three straight firsts and placed second overall.
The sailboat racing event is nationally recognized for persons with disabilities. Al Pierce of Waitsfield crewed for Safford in the two-man sailboat, a Martin16, a popular boat among the disabled sailing community.
There are two Martin16s at Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center and two belonging to the Northeast Adaptive Athletic Association tied up at the Moorings Marina on Malletts Bay.
Both organizations rent or loan their boats to qualified applicants for short, supervised sailing sessions on Lake Champlain.
