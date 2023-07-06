Steve Safford

In a brisk breeze off Newport, R.I., with Steve Safford of Cambridge in the rear.

 Courtesy photo

Steve Safford of Cambridge competed in the Clagett Sailboat Regatta in Newport, R.I., June 23-25.

The team from Lake Champlain started out slowly on the first day but finished the series with three straight firsts and placed second overall.

