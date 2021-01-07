The town of Cambridge has a lot of elected positions open.
Voters will pick from a list of candidates by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day March 2.
Open positions for one year include moderator, first constable, trustee for public money, delinquent tax collector and cemetery commission.
Boards with more than one opening include positions for selectboard, auditor, lister and library trustee.
All candidates must submit a consent form to the town clerk by 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 to appear on the ballot. Petitions are not required.
Find the form at cambridgevt.org.
