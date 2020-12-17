Ready to release your inner Griswold? How about your Martha Stewart? Or Snoopy? This year Cambridge Area Rotary is running the 1st Cambridge Area Rotary Light Contest as part of #VTLightstheWay.
All are invited to deck their walls and front yards with lights. Outstanding submissions will be awarded cash prizes in one of five categories: Clark Griswold Grandeur; Best Inflatables; Best Use of Color and Creativity; Classic Christmas; and Facebook Fan Favorite (as determined by the number of likes and shares.)
Decorators may be renters or homeowners and must submit registration form (forms.gle/PQaYoiFeQuo6SvZY9) and email not more than three photos to rotarycambridge@gmail.com by 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. Judging will take place on Dec. 21, and the top 10 submissions will have a site drive-by on Dec. 22. The top five decorators will be contacted before Christmas.
Residences must be in the town of Cambridge, and only one submission may be made per household.
Entrants must pick one category they want to be judged in. The Facebook favorite will be determined at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22. Rotary reserves the right not to use any photos on Facebook if the judging panel determines they are in poor taste.
Follow the contest on the Cambridge Lights the Way Holiday Light Contest event page on Facebook.
