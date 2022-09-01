Cambridge is holding a community charity flea market and bake sale at the Cambridge Community Center Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., rain or shine.
Do you have things hidden in your attic, basement or barn, items you no longer want but your neighbor would love?
Do you make jewelry, do you can jam or pickles, have an abundance of produce or have an arts and craft talent? Bring a table, meet your neighbors, donate to a worthy cause, have some fun, and make some money too.
The space is free and will be paid for by local sponsors. Participants are just asked to make a “heartfelt donation.” This year’s recipients will be Cambridge Fire Department and Cambridge Rescue.
More details: communitycharity2022.blogspot.com.
