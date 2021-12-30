The Cambridge Fire Department is hosting its annual blood drive Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Space for walk-ins was not available during past blood drives so appointments are highly encouraged.
Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 30, 2021 @ 8:26 pm
The Cambridge Fire Department is hosting its annual blood drive Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Space for walk-ins was not available during past blood drives so appointments are highly encouraged.
Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.