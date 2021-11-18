Cambridge Fire Department is once again holding its annual blood drive, Saturday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 153 Church Street, Jeffersonville.
Visit rcblood.org/3nc74vh to sign up for an appointment soon. Last time the drive was held, slots filled up fast.
