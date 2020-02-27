Twenty students from Cambridge Elementary School participated in the preliminary round of the National Geographic GeoBee.
The top 10 finalists — River Hadley, Mazie Paine, Daniel Mlcuch, Emily Bandy, Kai Waldman, Colby Hall, Koiya Adii, Ella Nadeau, Hazel Longe and Kamaria Morris — competed in the final round of the school-level competition on Feb. 3.
State Rep. Lucy Rogers, whose district covers Cambridge and Waterville, hosted the event and sparked interest in global citizenship in the school community.
Koiya Adii, a sixth-grade student, emerged as the Cambridge 2020 National Geographic GeoBee school champion; sixth-grader Hazel Longe was second and fifth-grader Mazie Paine was third.
The school-level competition is the first round in the annual National Geographic GeoBee, a geography competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. Questions cover not only geography, but also cultures, physical features, history and earth science.
School champions, including Koiya, will take an online qualifying test; up to 100 of the top test scorers in each state then become eligible to compete in their state GeoBee. The state winners receive an all-expenses-paid trip to National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington, D.C., in May to participate in the national championship.