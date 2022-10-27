The second annual haunted house at Cambridge Elementary School, 186 School St. in Jeffersonville, will be open, Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
This frightening theatrical presentation is created by after-school students who are excited to bring this event back to the community.
So mark your calendars and spread the word. Admission is $5 per person with yummy treats for sale as well. All proceeds fund Cambridge Elementary enrichment activities.
