The Cambridge Community Food Shelf is once again putting together Thanksgiving food baskets for local families in need. Baskets will include a frozen turkey and all the fixings. Distribution will be Sunday, Nov. 22, 1-4 p.m., meeting room, Second Congregational Church, Jeffersonville.
To request a Thanksgiving basket, call 644-8911 by Nov. 19 and leave your name and phone number so that your request can be confirmed, as well as the number of people expected for dinner.
If you would like to support the Thanksgiving Food Baskets, send a check to the Cambridge Community Food Shelf at P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville, VT 05464. If you want to donate non-perishable food items, including the traditional fixings, they may be left at the food shelf during its operating hours, Monday 6-7 p.m. and Tuesday 1-4 p.m. or in the box in the lobby of the Union Bank whenever the bank is open.
