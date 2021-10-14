Cambridge Christian Fellowship, 154 North Main St. is hosting a wild game dinner, Saturday, Oct. 23, 6 p.m.
Guest speakers will be Ron Boucher and Craig Jaques. Two world-record bucks will be on display and Boucher will share how to score a whitetail buck and he will also score Larry Benoit’s biggest buck.
Grand prize will be a $400 gift certificate with Sure Strike charters for half day of fishing on Lake Champlain for four people.
Other prizes include a CVA Wolf stainless muzzleloader, four skeet rounds for two couples or eight rounds for singles at the Underhill Rod and Gun Club, and many more prizes.
Tickets are $10 each. Email kenandsue@hoeppner.com or call 644-5771 or 802-730 4013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.