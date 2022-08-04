A free workshop in pizza and ice-cream making will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, in Hardwick from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Hazen pizza oven.
Bring your favorite pizza toppings to share. The workshop is sponsored by Grow Your Own, and a teenager will be co-teaching so other youth are encouraged to join in. Registration is required as space is limited. To register email lauralee@hardwickareafoodpantry.org or call 802-472-5940 by Aug. 18.
Grow Your Own is a project of the Hardwick Area Food Pantry, Center for an Agricultural Economy and Rural Arts Collaborative. The mission of Grow Your Own is increased food independence, better health and well-being through shared knowledge and experience.
