River Arts, Lamoille Housing Partnership and Evernorth are seeking proposals for a 12-panel mural to be permanently installed on the new Village Center Apartments facade on Hutchins Street in the heart of Morrisville.
These 24 apartments are income eligible and designated for the community’s lower- and moderate-income residents and people who are homeless.
All materials will be provided for the artist and the artist will be given a $2,500 stipend. The mural will be made up of 12 square plywood panels that measure 16 inches square. The artist will be responsible for priming the plywood and applying two coats of a waterproof varnish over the top of the finished artwork.
The artist will also be required to facilitate a two-hour workshop at River Arts.
Artists will be selected by a committee made up of residents living in the new housing development, staff and board from partnership and staff and board from River Arts, and other local Morrisville community members.
Send a written or visual proposal by July 21 to Stephanie Drews-Sheldon, executive director at River Arts, at stephanie@riverartsvt.org.
