All instruments and players are welcome to a jazz jam at Caledonia Grange #9, Friday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., 88 East Church Street, East Hardwick.
This is an informal music share and practice session — swap tunes, follow along, take the lead or just listen.
Social distance will be maintained, masking when possible, and the space is ventilated.
The event is free, but donations are welcome to support programming in East Hardwick.
For more info: moderntimestheater@gmail.com.
