Celebrate 150 years of community service and support for rural and agricultural folk of the Caledonia Grange #9, 88 East Church St., East Hardwick, Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Founded in 1873, Caledonia #9 is now the oldest grange in New England.
At 11 a.m., there will be a brief anniversary program with historical presentations, music and birthday cake, followed by an open house in the hall with historical displays from noon-3 p.m.
Enjoy lawn games, hot dogs and refreshments, and cider pressing on the lawn. Bring your apples and jugs and make some cider.
For more information, call 802-472-5512 or email rmkane7@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.