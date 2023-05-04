The Cabot Folk Club presents Burlington-based singer-songwriter from Madagascar, Mikahely, on Thursday, May 11, 6:30 p.m. at the Willey Building Auditorium, Main Street, in Cabot.
Mikahely draws inspiration from traditional Malagasy rhythms to create his own unique and healing sounds on guitar and valiha, a zither-like instrument made from bamboo. Singing his original music in his native language of Malagasy, Mikahely transcends boundaries.
