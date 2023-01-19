Singer-songwriter Mikahely will host the launch of the “Cabot Folk Club” concert series at the Willey Building Auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.
Mikahely draws inspiration from traditional Malagasy rhythms to create his own unique and healing sounds on guitar and valiha — a zither-like instrument made from bamboo. Singing all-original music in Malagasy, Mikahely transcends boundaries.
With touring experience in Madagascar and Europe, Mikahely now brings his music to new audiences in the United States. A renowned musician and guitarist in his home country of Madagascar, Mikahely has performed throughout the island, toured Europe and is featured in the documentary “Guitar Madagascar.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.