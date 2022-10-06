During the month of October, Lamoille County Mental Health Services will receive $1 for every reusable bag purchased at Hannaford in Morristown.
Launched in 2015, the reusable bag program helps shoppers make a difference in the communities where they live and work.
“We are very pleased about being chosen,” said Michael Hartman, CEO of the agency. “Local donations help our organization match state and federal grants which are desperately needed in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Founded in 1966, Lamoille County Mental Health Services provides 24/7 mobile crisis support, outpatient counseling for both children and adults, residential programs for adults with a developmental disability or mental illness, school-based services and much more.
