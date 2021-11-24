The Johnson Food Shelf has been selected to benefit in the Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag Program. If you shop at Hannaford and buy a reusable Fight Hunger Bag to put your groceries in, the store will donate $1 of it to the Johnson Food Shelf.
The Johnson Food Shelf is located at 661 Railroad St., and is open Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-noon, and Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. The phone number is 635-2375.
The food shelf has frozen meats, breads and sweet treats, dairy products, ready to eat canned foods, canned and fresh fruits and vegetables, grains, beans, toilet products, dish and laundry soap. It provides home deliveries as well.
