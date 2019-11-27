Butternut Farms in Morristown has renewed its #GivingTuesday collaboration with Lamoille Housing Partnership, and will celebrate the worldwide day of philanthropy on Tuesday, Dec. 3, by matching financial gifts made to the partnership, benefiting the affordable housing nonprofit’s initiatives in Lamoille region communities.
"Our goal at Butternut Mountain Farm is to support local organizations that create and support a stable, prosperous and healthy community,” said Emma Marvin, one of the company’s owners. “Donations will support LHP’s mission and commitment to creating and preserving affordable housing for low- and moderate-income residents of our community.”
Donations to the partnership on #GivingTuesday can be made safely and securely at lamoillehousing.org/donate or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 637, Morrisville, VT 05661.