Cambridge Area Rotary has canceled its BUNCO FUNraiser on March 28.
The event, which included a silent auction, prizes and raffles, was a fundraiser for club activities. It may be rescheduled.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.