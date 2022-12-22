Join “Talking Back, Self Esteem Building for Kids,” on Mondays from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Old Hardwick Inn.
Children in grades 4, 5 and 6 come together to build self-esteem, strengthen resilience and empower positivity through art, drama and imagination.
Participants should bring warm socks and creativity. Register by calling 802-279-8575 or email talaialcmhc@gmail.com.
