The local baseball team from Peoples Academy and Stowe High School help carry lumber a half-mile through the woods to a bridge site in the Morristown Forest, an increasingly popular destination for Lamoille County residents to hike on newly created trails.
The Morristown Conservation Commission bridge project and forest work continues on Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m. Rain date is Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.