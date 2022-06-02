The words of celebrated poet David Budbill take center stage in a program featuring Budbill’s longtime collaborator and jazz legend William Parker, Scrag Mountain Music co-artistic directors Mary Bonhag and Evan Premo, and a multi-genre band of musicians from around the country performing music by Parker, Premo and Erik Nielsen.
“Sutras for a Suffering World: The Poetry of David Budbill Set to Music” will be held Wednesday, June 15, 7 p.m., at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier.
Together these artists offer a sonically diverse program that weaves together Budbill’s iconic poetry.
Other performances will be held Friday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, Burlington, 38 South Winooski Avenue, and Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Bethany Church, 115 Main St., Montpelier.
For details and tickets, go to scragmountainmusic.org/sutras.
