Bryan Memorial Gallery opened its 39th season with its annual legacy collection and small members shows on March 8.
This year’s legacy collection features the works of 17 New England landscape artists plus a selection of works by Alden Bryan and Mary Bryan. This show will be displayed in the main gallery before being moved to the East Gallery on May 10 for the remainder of the season.
The small members’ group show features works by 16 of gallery member artists curated by the artists themselves.
A student art show, in collaboration with the Lamoille Union School, runs through March 26. This exhibition will feature original works by students.
A reception will be held Saturday, March 11, from noon to 4 p.m. at the gallery. To learn more visit bryangallery.org. or call 802-644-5100.
