Bryan Memorial Gallery opened its 39th season with its annual legacy collection and small members shows on March 8.

This year’s legacy collection features the works of 17 New England landscape artists plus a selection of works by Alden Bryan and Mary Bryan. This show will be displayed in the main gallery before being moved to the East Gallery on May 10 for the remainder of the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.