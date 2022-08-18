Motivated by a desire to better understand Lake Champlain, Jordan Rowell embarked on a two-week kayaking trip along the 120-mile length of the lake, stopping along the way to talk to a wide range of characters about the future of their shared basin.
Set 50 years after the passage of the Clean Water Act, “No Other Lake” is both a celebration of the unique beauty of Lake Champlain and a confrontation with its greatest challenges. This adventure-conservation documentary strives to inspire people to better connect with the natural world around them, see issues from a different point of view and get involved with stewardship efforts happening close to home.
The film will be screened at the Bryan Memorial Gallery, Main Street in Jeffersonville, Friday, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m. The event is free.
To learn more visit bryangallery.org.
